FIR lodged against men who broke into former North Delhi mayor’s house, threatened to kill him

Delhi BJP leader Ravinder Gupta on Monday lodged a complaint against a group of men who allegedly broke into his house and threatened to kill him. Police said an FIR has been registered and action will be taken against the accused.

In his complaint to the police, Gupta – who was North Delhi Mayor in 2015 – said three men entered his house and threatened him to withdraw a police complaint he had filed against a property dealer. Gupta also posted the FIR and a video of the brawl on Twitter.

“They threatened me to take the complaint back and said they would kill me and my family. They surrounded me and tried to enter my house. One of them then asked his associate to bring weapons from their car and said they would ‘finish me’. I called the police,” said Gupta in the FIR registered at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road police station.

Cops reached the spot and stopped the fight. The three men who broke into Gupta’s house were identified as Bintu, Suresh and Mohit, residents of Sonipat in Haryana. Police said they were detained and that a case of house trespass, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy will be registered against them.