Gurgaon: Gurpatwant Singh Pannu booked for ‘instigating people’

Gurgaon Police has lodged an FIR against banned outfit Sikhs for Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for disrupting the communal harmony in Punjab and Haryana under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint submitted by Anand Kumar, in charge of the technical division of Special Task Force (Head Quarter), Bhondsi. In his complaint, Kumar said he had received information from a “secret source” about a video wherein the Haryana government government and its people were blamed for “for being inimical to the interests of Sikhs and Punjabis”.

“The message is delivered by a person who identified himself as Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)… Pannun, in his pre-recorded message, blamed the government and the people of Haryana for being inimical to the interests of Sikhs and Punjab. He claimed that Haryana will be a part of Punjab when it becomes an independent country. That the people of Haryana will then have the option of either siding with Punjab as an independent country or of leaving the state and moving to other parts of India,” the complaint said.

“He exhorts the Sikhs from Haryana to take part in voting registration for a so-called referendum to be held online on the July 4. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has, thus, indulged in an ‘unlawful activity’…by openly supporting the secession of Punjab from the Union of India and by inciting the Sikhs to bring about such a secession… Pannun and his unknown associates have indulged in an unlawful activity, aimed at threatening the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of India. They are also inciting ill will and hatred against the people of Haryana,” he added.

Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police, confirmed that an FIR was lodged in this regard.

“An FIR has been lodged under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC, and relevant sections of the UAPA Act, at the Bhondsi police station. The matter is under investigation.”

