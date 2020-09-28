FIR lodged against four cops for misreporting on seized drugs

The suspended policemen allegedly reported only 920 grams of contraband and sold the rest.

Delhi Police’s vigilance department has registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act and NDPS Act against four policemen, including two sub-inspectors of Jahangirpuri police station in Northwest Delhi, days after they allegedly misreported the quantity of marijuana seized from a local drug peddler during a raid on September 11.

All four personnel have been dismissed from service and the SHO of the station has been also sent to district lines on Sunday for lack of supervision.

Police said 164 kg of marijuana was seized after a raid by personnel from Jahangirpuri police station. “But the suspected peddler was let off after the personnel allegedly took a bribe from him,” a senior police officer said.

