FIR lodged after wearable devices stolen at AI summit, machines found

AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Police registered an FIR of theft on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by the co-founder of a wearable artificial intelligence (AI)-powered device, who have alleged that several of the machines were “stolen” from the venue of the AI Impact Summit on Monday.

Late night, the machines were recovered, said police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said an FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Dhananjay Yadav, the co-founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based firm NeoSapien.

Police said thay have reached out to the victim. “The CCTV camera footage has been scanned and the accused identified. They would be arrested soon,” said an officer.