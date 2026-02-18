FIR lodged after wearable devices stolen at AI summit, machines found

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Police registered an FIR of theft on Tuesday based on a complaint filed by the co-founder of a wearable artificial intelligence (AI)-powered device, who have alleged that several of the machines were “stolen” from the venue of the AI Impact Summit on Monday.
Late night, the machines were recovered, said police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said an FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint filed by Dhananjay Yadav, the co-founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based firm NeoSapien.
Police said thay have reached out to the victim. “The CCTV camera footage has been scanned and the accused identified. They would be arrested soon,” said an officer.
On Monday, Yadav had posted on X: “Think about this: We paid for flights, accommodation, logistics and even the booth [at Bharat Mandapam]. Only to see our wearables disappear inside a high-security zone. If only security and official entourage had access, how did this happen? This is extremely disappointing.”
Yadav also posted some pictures, apparently of the booth, on X. The post, which appears to have resonated with a large number of critics of the alleged mismanagement and chaos on Day 1 of the Summit, had garnered a million views on X by early afternoon on Tuesday.
Yadav’s company advertises its pendant-like product as “India’s first AI-Native wearable that tracks conversations and analyses emotions”. The listed price of the NeoSapien Neo 1 wearable on the company’s web site is Rs 11,999.
Yadav told The Indian Express that around noon, security personnel began sanitising and cordoning off the venue of the Summit in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit which he said was scheduled at 2 pm.
Yadav alleged that before leaving, he had asked security officials whether he should also take away the wearable devices, but was told that other exhibitors too were leaving their equipment, including laptops, behind, and that security personnel would “take care”.
“I had made friends with a volunteer who said he would tell me when we could possibly come back. Around 6 pm, when he went to our stall, he informed us that the devices were not there,” Yadav said.
He added that the NeoSapien team then returned, and discovered that the AI wearables had gone missing.
