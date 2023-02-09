FIR against Jamia professor suspended over sexual harassment claims

Days after Jamia Millia Islamia suspended a faculty member, based on a complaint by a student alleging that the professor had sexually harassed her, police have registered an FIR against him.

According to police, the FIR was registered against Professor S Veeramani, assistant professor in the Department of Management Studies, under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act to insult the modesty of a woman) on Thursday at Jamia Nagar Police station.

An official notification signed by JMI registrar Nazim Hussain Jafri Tuesday had said, “By taking cognizance of the complaint of the girl student of the said misconduct by Dr S Veeramani, assistant professor, Department of Management Studies… The competent authority, Jamia Millia Islamia, in terms of powers vested under statute 37 (1) of the university, has placed Dr S Veeramani… under suspension with immediate effect.”

The notification further said that “a pending inquiry is to be conducted by the university’s internal complaints committee on the complete facts of his misconduct”.

Speaking to The Indian Express earlier, Veeramani had said, “This is a false allegation. There is no proof… The suspension is illegal, I was not informed about the complaint. This is targeting Hindus. Four Hindu teachers have been suspended since the current Vice Chancellor joined. She is targeting Hindu teachers and suspending them. They never gave me an opportunity to see the complaint.”