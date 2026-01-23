FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to ‘disturb’ Republic Day celebrations in Delhi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly issuing threats to disturb the peace during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.
In a purported two-minute video circulating on social media, Pannun also allegedly claimed pro-Khalistan posters placed by sleeper cells had appeared in areas such as Rohini and Dabri.
A case under BNS sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 197 (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration), 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) has been registered by the Special Cell, an official said.
The official said teams conducted searches in Rohini and Dabri to locate the places where the alleged pro-Khalistani slogans were written, but have not found any such spot.
The agency will probe the seriousness of the matter and identify those who may have assisted Pannun or acted at his behest in Delhi.
This isn’t the first time he has issued such threats. In September 2025, the National Investigation Agency booked Pannun under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for announcing a reward of Rs 11 crore to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from unfurling the Tricolour on Independence Day.
Pannun is the founder of the banned outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
He hails from Khankot village on the outskirts of Amritsar. He is one of three children of a former Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board employee named Mahinder Singh.
He graduated in law from Panjab University in the 1990s, and is an attorney at law in the US.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had banned SFJ on July 10, 2019, under the UAPA. Pannu was designated an ‘individual terrorist’ on July 1, 2020.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Supreme Court has allowed simultaneous Basant Panchami puja and namaz at the Bhojshala Temple/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The court's decision comes after a plea by the Hindu Front for Justice (HFJ) to allow prayers on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The complex has been the center of a dispute for almost two decades.