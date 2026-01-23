FIR against Gurpatwant Pannun for threatening to ‘disturb’ Republic Day celebrations in Delhi

Pannun is the founder of the banned outfit, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). (file)

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR against Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for allegedly issuing threats to disturb the peace during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

In a purported two-minute video circulating on social media, Pannun also allegedly claimed pro-Khalistan posters placed by sleeper cells had appeared in areas such as Rohini and Dabri.

A case under BNS sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 197 (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration), 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) has been registered by the Special Cell, an official said.