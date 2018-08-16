FIR filed after man loses four fingers cleaning septic tank

Vinod has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital Vinod has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital

A 28-year-old worker, who was cleaning a septic tank inside the CISF camp at Mahipalpur, lost four of his fingers after his hand got stuck in a vacuum pump machine inside the tank, on August 10. The man, Vinod, has now developed an infection in his left hand and has been referred to Safdarjung hospital.“Yesterday I tried to open my bandages and found that one of my fingers was infested with worms. Doctors told me that my entire hand could be amputated if the condition does not improve,” Vinod said.

Police registered a case at Vasant Kunj (North) police station on August 13, under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown persons, though the worker has named his supervisor in the FIR.

DCP (southwest) Devender Arya said that till Tuesday, no arrest had been made in the case. “The victim has named the supervisor, but we have to investigate who is actually responsible for the incident, which is why the FIR is against unknown persons.”

Vinod has alleged that his supervisors did not provide him and other workers with basic safety equipment like safety masks, helmets and safety belts. The machinery was also uncased and workers were not provided with uniforms. “I was taken to the CISF camp by a contractor, Rajesh, to clean a safety tank located at the basement,” said Vinod, adding that he was offered Rs 400 for the job. He had been promised compensation and when he did not receive money for basic treatment, he approached police.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App