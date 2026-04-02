FIR over circulation of leaked, misleading, edited FSSAI documents on social media

As part of the probe, the Delhi Police has written to X, under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), seeking registration and technical details of several accounts suspected to be disseminating contentious content linked to the case. (File Photo)

An FIR has been registered at IP Estate police station in Central Delhi Police against some social media influencers and other unidentified individuals engaged in alleged unauthorised circulation of official documents of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The FIR has alleged a coordinated conspiracy, also involving “insiders”, to defame the FSSAI and undermine public trust in India’s food safety framework.

The complaint, filed by Dr Sanjay Kumar, an official with the national food regulator, claims that a network of actors were engaged in a sustained campaign to circulate misleading content and confidential internal documents on platforms such as X and LinkedIn.