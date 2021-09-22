FIR against YouTube channel for ‘spreading fake news’ about Haryana CM’s resignation

Police on Tuesday night registered an FIR against a YouTube channel for allegedly spreading fake news that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had resigned. Police said that action was taken after a resident of Chakkarpur filed a complaint.

As per the FIR, the complainant, Sandeep Kumar, claimed that on Tuesday, he was surfing the internet when he came across a video on YouTube run by a channel called ‘national TV’. “The news said that Haryana chief minister Khattar had submitted his resignation and Vij (Haryana home minister) will take over as the new CM. The fake news had tickers flashing “masterstroke by PM, CM ne diya isteefa.”

Kumar, who has a private job, told The Indian Express: “By spreading such rumours and fake news, an attempt is being made to incite people of the state and disturb law and order. The intention is to destabilise the government and hurt the sentiments of people. Despite knowing the facts and the truth, the channel is deliberately spreading fake news to provoke people and create instability in the administration, especially in the backdrop of farmers’ protests.”

A police officer said, “We will investigate who is running the channel and who had shared the alleged news item. No arrests have been made yet.”

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 (1) (b) (with intent to cause or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) at cyber crime police station, said police.