FIR against UrbanClap CEO day after 2 killed in AC blast

A day after an AC technician with UrbanClap and his nephew died, when a compressor burst while servicing an air-conditioner in Gurgaon, a case in the matter has been registered against the CEO, V-P, and Senior Manager of the online services portal, said police Thursday. The case was registered under IPC sections 304 (II) (act done with knowledge that is likely to cause death but without any intention to cause death or to cause bodily injury), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intention). “We registered an FIR, but no arrests have been made yet,” said Sanjay Kumar, SHO, Sector 10A police station.

READ | Gurgaon: UrbanClap employee, aide dead in AC blast

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Basudev Shaha, the tenant of the flat in the city’s Sector 92, where the men were servicing the AC. In a statement, UrbanClap said “we are cooperating with the investigation”.