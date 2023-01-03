FIR against unknown persons a day after fire at care home

Written by Arnabjit Sur

A day after a fire at the Antara Care Homes for Seniors in the upscale Greater Kailash II neighbourhood killed two elderly women residents, police have lodged a case against unknown persons and served a notice to the group running the establishment.

Senior officers said a case under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (whoever causes hurt to a person by doing an act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal security of others) has been lodged at the CR Park police station.

“We have issued a notice to Antara to explain the lapses, if any, with regard to fire safety measures inside the premises. A separate team of the Delhi government is carrying out a probe on electric appliances inside the home care and if a short circuit might have caused the fire,” said a senior officer.

Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, collected samples from the spot.

The officer added: “The notice issued to them has asked for the number of staff members that were present at the home care, whether they were adequately trained to handle a fire mishap and whether all fire safety equipment was there”.

The officer said CCTV footage has also been collected and in case lapses are revealed in Antara’s response, “responsibility will accordingly be fixed”.

DFS Chief Atul Garg said the premises had applied for a fire NOC under the category of a residential premises/hostel last year but as per Delhi Fire Service Act and Rules, such premises do not require an NOC.

The post-mortem of both women, Kamal, 92, and Kanchan Arora, 86, who lived on the third floor, was carried out at AIIMS Monday and the bodies were handed over to the families. While Kamal’s son and his family live in GK-II M Block, Kanchan’s children are based in Singapore, US and UK. While Kanchan had been living in the centre since December, Kamal had been staying there for the last 8 months.

A spokesperson with Antara said most of the rescued residents have been shifted to the company’s Gurgaon home care, while some have been taken to their homes by their family. The spokesperson said 12 staff members and five in-house attendants, who give personal assistance to a few elderly residents, were present during the time of the incident. There was one security guard present when the fire broke out, she added.

An official from Antara said all required and applicable approvals were in place. The official added that fire drills are carried out periodically for staff members. On an internal inquiry on possible lapses in safety protocol by the company, the official said: “The matter is under probe. We don’t have access to the site. Any further action can only be taken thereafter. All standard operating protocols were followed and they tried to douse the fire. A PCR call was made as soon as the incident occurred and safety protocols were followed.”

Sources had attributed the cause behind the incident to candles that were possibly lit in one of the rooms due to a New Year celebration, from where it spread.

DFS officials had said they had found “incense sticks, a pooja thali and two electric heaters” in the room where the fire started. “Most of the material inside the rooms like bed sheets and curtains are combustible, hence it led to the fire spreading,” a DFS official said.

The fire had broken out on the third floor of the building, owned by the Max Group Sunday. While two women were charred to death, 13 other persons were rescued.