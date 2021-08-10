FIR against Tihar jail deputy superintendent, 5 others over gangster Ankit Gujjar’s death

Ankit Gujjar was an accused in the murder of BJP leader Vijay Pandit outside his Dadri home in 2014. He was arrested in 2015. (Photo: Twitter/Mahender Singh Manral)

Days after 29-year-old gangster Ankit Gujjar was found dead inside the Tihar jail complex, Delhi Police Monday night registered an FIR against the deputy superintendent of Tihar jail and his five subordinates on charges of murder.

Police received Gujjar’s autopsy report from the medical board of the three doctors which said, “There are multiple injuries…the cause of death due to haemorrhage consequent upon only cumulative effect of multiple blunt force injuries sustained to the body.”

When contacted, DCP (West) Urvija Goel said they have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 34 at Hari Nagar police station.

Gujjar, who allegedly killed BJP leader Vijay Pandit outside his Dadri home in 2014, was found dead inside the Tihar jail complex on July 4. His mother had filed an application at the court seeking directions to police to register an FIR.

On Monday, a Delhi court had directed police to register an FIR and investigate the incident. His mother, Geeta, in her application said Gujjar was assaulted by police officials during which he “sustained grievous injuries and no medical assistance is being rendered to her son.”

“That the deceased has been murdered by the proposed accused persons on account of the fact that he refused to pay a sum of Rs 1 lakh to the jail superintendent,” the application alleged.

Delhi Police, after the incident, was waiting for the report of the magisterial inquiry. However, Monday, Metropolitan Magistrate Udita Jain said that it is for the police to investigate the matter, collect evidence and bring the culprit to books.

“Pending inquest proceedings is no bar to registration of FIR as inquiry conducted during inquest is no substitute or alternative for investigation conducted pursuant to registration of FIR. The conclusion of inquest proceedings may take time, and till then, proper investigation in the matter by the investigating agency cannot be delayed,” the court said.

Following Ankit’s death, his father had alleged he had been beaten for not paying Tihar officials “protection money”. In a purported video shared by his father, an inmate of Tihar jail number 3, who was recently released, claimed that on August 3 the deputy superintendent had slapped Ankit following an argument between them over a mobile phone recovered from outside the deceased’s cell. He claimed that Ankit slapped him back. Later, he claimed, the official returned with 35 personnel and thrashed Gujjar for 30 minutes.