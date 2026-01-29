FIR against South Delhi residents’ body chief for ‘harrassing’, ‘threatening’ woman

The woman alleged that she was humiliated on the club premises on multiple occasions.

A case has been filed against the President of the Defence Colony Welfare Association (DCWA), a registered society and residents’ association in South Delhi, after a member alleged that she was harassed, threatened and abused for raising her voice against “irregularities” and “lapses” in its club.

The FIR was registered for causing hurt, criminal intimidation and outraging the modesty of a woman following a month-long investigation, police said.

The woman stated that she was elected as a member in 2024. “Within months I noticed gross violations of club rules, serious institutional lapses, and grave procedural irregularities, which I questioned in the interest of the club and the colony. This led the accused to unleash a deliberate and sustained campaign of intimidation, involving filthy abuse, threats, mental harassment, deliberate isolation, and exclusion from key committees, which ultimately escalated into criminal threats and physical assault,” the woman stated in the FIR.