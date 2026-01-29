FIR against South Delhi residents’ body chief for ‘harrassing’, ‘threatening’ woman

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 06:02 AM IST
A case has been filed against the President of the Defence Colony Welfare Association (DCWA), a registered society and residents’ association in South Delhi, after a member alleged that she was harassed, threatened and abused for raising her voice against “irregularities” and “lapses” in its club.

The woman stated that she was elected as a member in 2024. “Within months I noticed gross violations of club rules, serious institutional lapses, and grave procedural irregularities, which I questioned in the interest of the club and the colony. This led the accused to unleash a deliberate and sustained campaign of intimidation, involving filthy abuse, threats, mental harassment, deliberate isolation, and exclusion from key committees, which ultimately escalated into criminal threats and physical assault,” the woman stated in the FIR.

The DCWA chief, however, termed the allegations as “false and frivolous”, adding that he would be availing “remedies available to me as per law”.

The woman also alleged that the humiliation, abuses and threats made her sick and caused stress, adding that she feared there was a threat to her and her family members’ lives.

 

Live Blog
