FIR against singer Sapna Choudhary for ‘cheating’

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police registered a case against Haryanvi singer and performer Sapna Choudhary for allegedly cheating a celebrity management firm of Rs 3.5 crore, misappropriating funds and violating terms of the agreement.

The FIR was registered under sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust on a complaint by Pawan Chawla, Director of P&M Movies Pvt Ltd. In the FIR, Chawla said his firm has been representing Choudhary since 2018. The two parties signed an artist agreement, which was later allegedly breached by the singer, said police. Choudhary’s mother Neelam, her siblings Shivani and Karan, and her sister-in-law Rachna have also been named in the FIR along with a man called Nitin Kumar, who used to work for Chawla.

Despite repeated attempts, Choudhary could not be reached for comment.

As per the FIR, Choudhary allegedly took payment for a stage show but never performed or returned the money. She also allegedly took money from Chawla citing a medical emergency and repayment of home loan. When Chawla approached Choudhary to return the Rs 3.5 crore, he said he was “threatened with dire consequences”.

The FIR also mentions that Choudhary opened a “branch office and branch studio” of Chawla’s company without his permission in Gurgaon. “On enquiry, it came to the complainant’s knowledge that Nitin had left his job without any intimation… and had started working with Sapna. Nitin… with ill motive, had stolen details of company’s clients…,” reads the FIR.

EOW officials said a case has been registered and Choudhary will be served a legal notice soon.

In the FIR, police said, “…prima facie, the alleged persons…, in the conspiracy..have cheated complainants by not returning the amount obtained through loan cum trust agreement.”