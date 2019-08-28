FIR against school teacher who broke child’s tooth

A 16-year-old student of a Delhi government school in South West Delhi’s Palam was allegedly punched and slapped by his teacher, following which his tooth broke. The boy, a student of Class XI, was allegedly hit by his teacher for talking in class. Police said an FIR has been registered but no arrest has been made yet.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said, “We have registered an FIR under IPC section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act after the boy, a student of Shaheed Captain Sumit Roy Senior Secondary School, made a complaint against his teacher, alleging that he beat him up. We have registered an FIR and found that the teacher is absconding. He also applied for anticipatory bail, which was not granted by the court concerned. We are conducting raids to nab him.”

The boy lives with his family in Raj Nagar, Palam Colony, and had filed a complaint with the school administration as well.

“The incident took place on August 23 when the boy was sitting in class… it was the last period and English was being taught. The accused teacher, Shiv Kumar, had asked all students to remain quiet as he was checking their notebooks. In the meantime, the boy’s classmate asked him what the time was and Kumar caught him responding to the student,” a senior police officer said.

The boy, in his complaint, alleged that the teacher was irked and came towards him.

“The teacher asked him to get up and allegedly slapped him in front of 35 students… he also punched the boy’s face. He stopped when the boy’s tooth broke and started bleeding,” the officer said. The boy was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and discharged after first aid. His parents were informed and the matter was reported to the vice-principal.

Police said they were not informed by the school administration and came to know about the incident after the boy’s father made a PCR call. “Before police arrived, the teacher escaped and is absconding,” the officer said.

Police said the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education was informed about the incident, and the department is conducting an inquiry before taking action against the teacher. The school principal could not be reached for a comment.