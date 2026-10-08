FIR against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka for ‘assaulting cops’ during Delhi protest

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An FIR has been registered by Delhi police on Thursday against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing them during the protest in Delhi on Wednesday.
The FIR also names several Congress leaders and party workers who took part in the protest. Police said 91 people, including several MPs and leaders were detained. The allegations and the role of those involved are being examined.
The protest was over alleged irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc leaders have accused the poll panel of discrepancies in the revision exercise and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The protesters were stopped by police while they were travelling by bus towards Jantar Mantar for a sit-in following a lunch meeting at a South Indian restaurant on Janpath.
The standoff intensified after Priyanka Gandhi and several other women leaders lay on the road holding copies of the Constitution. They were later removed by police and taken away in buses amid slogans from Opposition leaders.
MPs from the Congress, TMC, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, IUML and other parties were among those who participated in the protest.
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