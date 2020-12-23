FIR against Ragini Tiwari over video ‘threatening’ protesters

After the video was flagged, DCP (Northeast), in a tweet from his personal handle on December 13, had said, “SHO/ Jafrabad has been directed to take necessary action.”

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Ragini Tiwari alias Janki Behen, a self-proclaimed Hindutva leader, days after a video went viral where she openly threatened to end the ongoing farmers’ protest with violence similar to the riots in Northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad in February. The FIR has been registered under IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot).

Sources told The Indian Express that before lodging an FIR, Northeast district police had sought legal opinion. “Afterwards, an FIR was registered based on a police personnel’s complaint. In his complaint, he alleged he found the video of Tiwari on social media where she was provoking people and threatening violence, similar to the riots in Northeast Delhi,” a police source said. After the video was flagged, DCP (Northeast), in a tweet from his personal handle on December 13, had said, “SHO/ Jafrabad has been directed to take necessary action.”

After the FIR was filed, police went to Tiwari’s house but found she was out of town. A senior officer said, “Police will summon her in coming days and are also planning to probe her alleged role in the Northeast Delhi riots.”

Two months ago, the Delhi Home Department had shared with the Delhi Police a video clip purportedly showing Tiwari, who delivered incendiary speeches on Facebook live in the run-up to the riots, purportedly indulging in stone pelting with rioters in front of policemen at Maujpur on February 23.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.