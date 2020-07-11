Gurgaon: FIR against pvt lab for virus result

“An FIR has been filed for alleged fraud and cheating. Relevant sections of the Epidemic Act have also been invoked against the private lab,” said Subhash Boken, PRO Gurgaon Police. (Representational) “An FIR has been filed for alleged fraud and cheating. Relevant sections of the Epidemic Act have also been invoked against the private lab,” said Subhash Boken, PRO Gurgaon Police. (Representational)

An FIR was registered by Gurgaon Police on Thursday against a private testing lab for allegedly misreporting Covid-19 test results. The action comes against SRL Diagnostics after Health Minister Anil Vij directed authorities on Monday to book the lab after it allegedly reported negative samples from Ambala as positive in April.

“An FIR has been filed for alleged fraud and cheating. Relevant sections of the Epidemic Act have also been invoked against the private lab,” said Subhash Boken, PRO Gurgaon Police.

In April, four samples that were tested positive by the SRL lab were retested to be found negative by a government testing lab. A two-member team of surgeons had looked into the matter and recommended an inquiry. The Director General Health Services (DGHS) sought legal opinion from the Advocate General of Haryana, and it was suggested that the lab be completely investigated.

With regards to the FIR, SRL said, “We haven’t received any official communication on this.”

The lab maintained that they carried out the due process with regards to testing samples.

