FIR against management as boiler blast kills 2 Chinese men

A day after three people, including two Chinese nationals, died following a boiler explosion at a biotechnology company in Mewat, an FIR has been registered against the manager, general manager and director.

“The case has been registered under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) based on a complaint submitted by the father of one of the victims, Vicky,” said ASI Chanderpal, the investigating officer.

“Vicky’s post-mortem has been conducted and his body handed over to his family. The post-mortem of the other two will be conducted once we get a no-objection certificate from the Chinese Embassy. Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary for now,” he said.

In his complaint to police, Vicky’s father Jagat Singh, a farmer in Gurgaon’s Sohna area, alleged the equipment had been faulty for some time, and senior officials had not got it repaired despite repeated complaints from employees. He also alleged that no fire control measures were taken at the establishment, and security equipment was not provided to his son and the others while fixing the boiler.

According to police, the incident took place around 2.30-3 pm at Pusilin Biotechnology Pvt Limited in Rojka Meo Industrial Area Sunday, while Vicky, a welder, was fixing the boiler. The other two, senior engineer Ji Jian (33) and production engineer Zhang Yang (36), who hailed from Shandong in China, were supervising the job.

“Zhang Yang had been working at the company for two months, and Ji Jian for barely 15-20 days. The former’s visa expires in October, while the latter’s expires in August. They were living in rooms at the unit itself… Their families have been informed,” said the IO.

SP Sangeeta Kalia had Sunday stated that the boiler appeared to not have been inspected regularly, but added that this suspicion could only be confirmed once officials from the organisation were contacted. Till Monday, however, the officials remained absconding.

An official from the Labour Department said: “The firm falls under the Factory Act since it has more than 10 employees, and was hence required to take approval for building plans and licences from the labour department. It was also supposed to get itself registered. However, prima facie it appears this was not done.”