FIR against lab for ‘delaying case report’

In a first, the Ghaziabad administration ordered an FIR against a private lab for alleged fraud and negligence. As per the order, SRL Diagnostics Lab allegedly did not inform the administration of a positive sample for 13 days, risking spread of Covid-19. Till Sunday, Ghaziabad saw 295 cases.

“We received a complaint from the CMO office and filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act and IPC sections 269/270 for alleged actions leading to spread of disease. It has been alleged the private lab did not relay information to authorities on time,” said Anshu Jain, CO, Indirapuram.

As per the order, a man in Vasundhara got tested at an SRL lab on May 6 and tested positive the next day. But this was not sent to authorities till May 20, when it was uploaded on their website, said the order. A showcause notice was sent to SRL but it did not respond, the order claimed.

When contacted, an SRL spokesperson said: “We are committed to the fight against Covid-19 and are working closely with the government… With regard to the particular case, we are internally gathering facts and appropriate steps will be taken.”

Meanwhile, Gurgaon civil surgeon Sunday issued a showcause notice to Core Diagnostics Lab for alleged “late reporting” and “incomplete data” of Covid patients. Core Diagnostics officials said they responded to the notice and the administration indicated it’s “satisfied”. Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri confirmed the same but said the notice may serve as a warning against in future.

