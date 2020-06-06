FIR against journalist Vinod Dua on BJP man’s complaint

Vinod Dua said , “I haven’t been contacted by the Delhi Police yet, but I did see a tweet by Kumar about it.” Vinod Dua said , “I haven’t been contacted by the Delhi Police yet, but I did see a tweet by Kumar about it.”

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has filed an FIR against journalist Vinod Dua after a complaint was filed by BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar, alleging “misreporting the Delhi riots”, “false contextual reporting” when Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, and his comments on the “Vyapam scam”.

The FIR was registered on June 4.

Vinod Dua told The Indian Express, “I haven’t been contacted by the Delhi Police yet, but I did see a tweet by Kumar about it.”

In the complaint, Kumar claimed, “Dua, a known India media personality, committed offence of public nuisance, mischief, printing and engraving matters known to be defamatory, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace…”

The complainant refers to one of the episodes of Dua’s Youtube show called ‘The Vinod Dua Show’, where he talks about former Congressman Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP, with Kumar calling his remarks “degrading”.

In the FIR, Kumar alleged Dua misreported the Delhi riots and the protests against the new citizenship law (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and blamed the Prime Minister, Home Minister and BJP’s Kapil Mishra for the riots.

The five-page FIR has been registered under sections 290 (public nuisance), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), and 505 (2) (sale of printed or engraved substance containing defamatory matter) of the IPC.

