FIR against JNU student for violating lockdown by trying to leave campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has registered an FIR against a student for allegedly trying to violate lockdown imposed due to Covid-19, by trying to go out of the campus.

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 341 (wrongful restrain) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

According to sources, a complaint from the Chief security Officer of JNU was received against a student in which he alleged that on April 1 at about 8 pm the student tried to go out from the North Gate.

“The security officer requested him not to go outside as administration direction forbid to go outside as per guidelines issued for lockdown. He was sitting on the gate and stated that he will spread COVID -19 and misbehaved with security staff and also pushed them. He did not wear mask and he snatched the mask of security staff,” said a police official.

