FIR against JNU student after complaint of post critical of Army

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University for allegedly posting an offensive comment against the Army. (File photo)

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University for allegedly posting an offensive comment against the Army.

Police said a social worker, Tajinder Yadav, had filed an FIR at Kapashera police station on July 8 claiming the JNU student had tweeted that the Indian Army operation against terrorists in Kashmir was “wrong and against the country”.

“He also linked this to the RSS and termed the outfit anti-national. This is an insult to the Indian Army and the RSS,” the complainant alleged.

An FIR has been registered against the student under IPC section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and section 153 (persons who indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language). DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said, “Further investigations are on.”

The student is currently pursuing his PhD from the Centre for Social Medicine and Community Health. He is also the national president of the Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of the Popular Front of India.

In a statement, the CFI said the FIR was a “ploy to stifle dissent”.

