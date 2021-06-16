FIR against Instagram accounts for ‘promoting religious enmity’

Local police transferred the case to the Special Cell and an FIR was later registered against unknown persons. (Representative Image)

The Delhi Police Special Cell registered an FIR against several Instagram accounts for allegedly promoting enmity between different religions groups, officials said Wednesday.

A complaint was filed against the accounts by one Manjeet Singh Chugh. He told The Indian Express that he had received screenshots and links to posts from these accounts.

“We have WhatsApp groups with Gurudwara committee members and received several posts. I called local police on June 7 and told them about the accounts. They have posted pictures of Hindu gods and Sikh Gurus with objectionable and vulgar comments. The owners or the accounts are trying to spread hatred through this. They have also posted about the farm protests,” said Chugh, a businessman.

The accounts have since been blocked.

According to the FIR, the posts are part of a “conspiracy by foreigners who are trying to disturb the environment” in the country.

A senior police officer from the Special Cell said a case has been registered against the accounts and unknown persons under IPC section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc).

“We have already blocked the said Instagram accounts and will soon ask the social media platform to furnish details about the users. We are investigating the matter,” said the officer.