FIR against Gurgaon hospital officials for discrepancies in vaccination drive

An FIR has been registered against officials of a private hospital in Gurgaon after the health department found several discrepancies in their Covid-19 vaccination drive.

According to police, the FIR has been lodged on the basis of a complaint submitted by District Immunisation Officer Dr M.P Singh. In his complaint, Dr Singh has stated that a resident of the city approached him claiming that, on July 3, Chiranjivi Hospital in Gurgaon refused to do her vaccination, “even though it had online slots”.

The hospital officials, according to the woman, allegedly offered to get her vaccinated at a polyclinic in Sector-31, but the vaccination certificate she received was issued by Chiranjivi Hospital.

Officials from the health department said that, following the complaint, a committee was constituted by the Civil Surgeon to probe the matter.

“We have lodged an FIR regarding the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the owner of the hospital and the Manager. Further investigations are being conducted,” said Inspector Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar police station.

Officials from the hospital could not be contacted for comment.