Delhi: FIR against four cops for ‘nexus’ with bootleggers

An FIR has been filed against four police personnel posted with the Police Control Room (PCR) unit after an inquiry by Rohini district police pointed to their alleged nexus with local bootleggers.

Investigation was initiated after the personnel are learnt to have recovered 50 cartons of illegal liquor from a car on January 2, but allegedly sold 20 cartons to a bootlegger in Kanjhawala. A police probe has also revealed they were allegedly helping a Haryana-based liquor supplier transport illegal alcohol to the outskirts of Delhi.

When contacted, DCP (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said, “We have registered an FIR against the policemen. Further investigation is on.”

On the basis of sub-inspector Pradeep Rathi’s complaint, an FIR under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 177 (false information), 201 (criminal conspiracy), 212 (harbouring offender), 213 (taking gift to screen an offender from punishment), 217 (public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered against the policemen at Kanjhawala police station.

According to a senior officer, on January 2, a head constable and constable were on patrol in a PCR van near Jonti toll road when they noticed a WagonR heading towards Ladpur village in Outer Delhi. “They thought it looked suspicious and chased the car, and alerted the in-charge of another PCR van as well. The two PCR vans intercepted the car but the driver got out and fled,” said the officer.

They informed local police personnel, who checked the vehicle and found 30 cartons of illegal liquor.

“An FIR was registered under 33/38/58 of the Delhi Excise Act on the basis of the head constable’s complaint. During investigation, police arrested the owner of the illegal liquor Parveen Kumar and his driver Neeraj Kumar. They disclosed that they were transporting 50 cartons from Haryana to Delhi to sell at an inflated rate, and 20 cartons were taken by PCR staff to sell to bootleggers,” a senior police officer said.

According to police sources, Neeraj was escorting the liquor-loaded vehicle in another car and saw the four personnel intercepting the WagonR. “Before calling local police, he claimed, the four policemen called two bootleggers and loaded 20 cartons in their cars. Local police then scanned call details records and mobile tower location of the policemen and the bootleggers – they were found to be in the same area,” a source said.

Police said senior officers at the Delhi Police Headquarters were informed of the matter and one of the bootleggers, Kuldeep, was traced. “Police seized four cartons from Kuldeep and his Chevrolet. He had bought 12 cartons from the PCR staff for Rs 10,000,” an officer said, adding that past cases the four personnel dealt with will also be looked into.