FIR against Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital staff for siphoning Rs 1.3 crore

Lok Nayak Hospital has registered an FIR against some of its lower-rank staff for allegedly siphoning funds worth over Rs 1.3 crore. Hospital authorities had discovered the alleged fraud during a special financial audit of 2012-2014. Following a vigilance enquiry, the hospital lodged an FIR with the I P Estate police station Wednesday.

DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “We have registered an FIR and no arrest has been made so far.” He added that they will probe if senior officials were involved in the alleged fraud.

The action follows a complaint filed by former hospital medical superintendent Dr Y K Sarin, who alleged that a substantial amount was transferred to several accounts on the approval of the hospital’s salary head.

An internal departmental enquiry later found that the doctors had a lower salary on paper, though their bank accounts reflected a higher monthly salary.

“The clerk who was tasked with crediting the salaries has come under the scanner. The fraud was detected by a bank official who found the figures suspicious,” a senior officer said.

In his complaint, Sarin claimed the clerk confessed to the crime during the internal enquiry. “The audit found that the amount sanctioned had been transferred to around 10 accounts. After the vigilance enquiry, the clerk was suspended,” the officer added.

When contacted, Sarin confirmed the incident and said it came to light in 2015 when he was the medical superintendent.