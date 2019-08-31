FIR against Delhi lawyer after wife alleges triple talaq

An FIR has been registered against a 31-year-old lawyer after his 26-year-old wife alleged that he gave her triple talaq on Thursday afternoon, outside Parliament Street police station. A case under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act has been registered.

Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “An FIR was filed Friday; no arrest has happened so far. We are collecting evidence and investigating the matter. This is the first case of triple talaq in the New Delhi district.”

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, which makes the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence, had received the approval of the Rajya Sabha on July 30.

The woman told The Indian Express, “On Thursday, we were both at the mediation cell at Parliament Street police station. When we stepped out, I told my husband that he’s ruined my life, and after some time he said ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’.”

She also alleged her husband beat her and her father, who was accompanying her at the time.

The woman said she got married to the lawyer in February 2018, and alleged he pressured her for dowry, including a car. She claimed, “In May this year, I filed a complaint under matrimonial dispute and we were at the mediation cell over this matter.”

The woman’s husband denied her claims. He alleged, “She orchestrated an attack on me. I never said ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’ to her. I am not aware of an FIR filed against me.”

In her FIR, the woman claimed she is an advocate practicing at a lower court in the city, and that on Thursday she said to her husband, “Please settle the matter and you be happy at your home and let me be happy at my home.” She also stated: “On this, my husband outrightly uttered ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’. I objected and became angry… and I said to him ‘do you know the effects of triple talaq?’”

Several cases of triple talaq have been registered in the capital this month, including one in which a 38-year-old man allegedly served triple talaq to his wife over speed post in South West Delhi. In Central Delhi’s Kamla Market, a 26-year-old man was arrested after allegedly saying talaq thrice to his wife, earlier this month.