FIR against BJP MP Bidhuri’s relatives, he says not aware

THE Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against three relatives of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a businessman, in Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur. The complainant has also claimed in the FIR that he called the MP requesting him to intervene.

Bidhuri, when contacted, said he was not aware of any such incident, and that he has not seen the names of his relatives in any FIR.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey confirmed that an FIR has been lodged and those named by the complainant have joined the probe. The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 452 (trespass), 506 (threatening), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 323 (causing hurt).

The complainant, who has a construction materials business, told The Indian Express that he was not satisfied with the police action so far. He alleged in his complaint: “Since October 2021, we have been working at an SDMC construction site near Okhla landfill, and I have been receiving extortion calls from Bidhuri’s nephew… who also took names of (two other relatives)… I also met (two of them)… They told me that ‘boss’ is saying if I have to do work here, I have to give money, and that others are also giving. They asked me to give Rs 1,000 for every vehicle, and that I can’t work if I don’t comply.”

He claimed that on February 14, two of his employees were assaulted by the accused. He alleged, “I made a call to MP Bidhuri from the spot, informing him that these people were beating my employees and stopping work. But he told me that he would call me back. Then I went to Pul Prahladpur police station where I met the SHO. I told him about the incident, but instead of taking action, he called one of the MP’s nephews and asked me to talk to him.”

The complainant alleged they were forced to withdraw the complaint by the SHO.

DCP Pandey said an inquiry has been initiated against the SHO.