FIR against AAP leader for ‘obstructing’ demolition

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Madan Lal, the AAP MLA from Kasturba Nagar, after railway officials alleged he obstructed them while they were performing their duties.

An FIR regarding the incident was registered at Kotla Mubarakpur police station. The complaint was made on January 28, wherein the complainant alleged he had gone to carry out a demolition drive at Prem Nagar railway line near Lodhi Colony railway station.

“He claimed he was doing his work, when he was stopped by Lal and his supporters. He said he informed them of the law, but they did not allow them to carry out the demolition drive,” a senior officer said. An FIR has been registered under IPC sections 186, 353, 506 and 34.

Police said they will serve notice to Lal in the coming days for questioning, and are also checking CCTV footage from the area for clues.