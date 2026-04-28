FIR against 13 in Hansraj, some are students who were suspended

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against 13 people, including students of Delhi University’s Hansraj College, after a series of disciplinary actions and suspensions triggered protests and allegations of arbitrariness on campus, The Indian Express has learnt.

The FIR was registered at the Maurice Nagar police station on April 24, based on a complaint filed by the college principal, Rama Sharma. Those booked, some of whom are among the 30 students suspended by the college, have been accused under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) relating to criminal trespass and voluntarily causing hurt.

The case pertains to a violent incident that took place during the annual festival of the college earlier this month, during which students allegedly clashed physically with outsiders who trespassed into the campus.

Videos from around April 8 and 9 showed chaos and violence between groups of students near the entrance to the college. Hansraj has said the breakdown of campus discipline necessitated police intervention.

“We had to involve the Delhi Police as the situation was getting out of hand,” principal Sharma told The Indian Express on Monday. “Since the student union was the one that held the fest, we had to name the four office-bearers as well in our complaint.”

Several among the 13 people named in the FIR had been identified separately in a set of five suspension notices issued by the college against 30 students between April 20 and 25.

The sweeping disciplinary action, which barred students from entering the college except to sit for examinations, was taken on grounds ranging from alleged involvement in violence to accusations of defaming the institution on social media.

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The Indian Express reported on the suspensions in its edition of April 27.

In a partial climbdown on Monday, Sharma said the college had agreed to review two of the show-cause notices — one naming four union office-bearers and another listing seven students accused of harming the academic environment through their online activity — following requests from students.

“We are always open for dialogue,” she said. “We have considered reviewing these notices and the action to be taken against these 11 students.”

However, she clarified that no such review has yet been initiated for those named in the FIR. “If they are willing to realise their mistake and come forward to talk and sort things out with the administration, the college will cooperate in helping them out in any way possible,” she said.

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The developments follow a week of escalating tensions at the college, one of DU’s most prominent institutions, where students have accused the administration of stifling dissent. The suspension notices cited reasons such as “defaming the College through social media platforms” and the “use of derogatory language” against staff.

Student union president Abhijit Singh has alleged that the crackdown disproportionately targeted those active in campus politics. “Some students were singled out because they intended to contest elections,” he had told The Indian Express earlier, describing the action as discriminatory.

The administration has rejected those claims, maintaining that the measures were necessary to restore order. Sharma had earlier described the suspended students as “our children,” but insisted that disciplinary action was unavoidable.

“Maximum students come here to study; their academic performance should not be disturbed,” she told The Indian Express on Sunday. “This is a very prestigious college.”

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The ongoing confrontation is the latest in a series of disputes at Hansraj College over the past few months. In February, students had protested against the use of campus grounds for a private wedding linked to the principal’s family, alleging that it disrupted access. Frictions over permissions for the annual fest followed soon after.