Fines mar the start of new semester at JNU

The new semester at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to begin on a controversial note, with the university imposing hefty fines — amounting to nearly Rs 4 lakh — on 29 students in various disciplinary cases. The four JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) office-bearers, for example, have to pay a total fine of Rs 1.6 lakh to the university.

The punishment comes just before registration for various courses is about to end, as well as the date for submission of MPhil/PhD theses. As a result of the fines, several students are facing roadblocks in registration and submission. JNU closes registration for old students on Monday.

JNU Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar Sharma did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.

The four JNUSU office-bearers have to pay Rs 40,000 each for three cases. “We have been fined Rs 10,000 each for two cases – one for allegedly physically manhandling the Dean of Students, and another for a protest at the Administrative Block. For another protest against attendance, we’ve been fined Rs 20,000 each,” said JNUSU vice-president Simone Zoya Khan.

“This isn’t a fine, this is extortion. In a subsidised university, to levy such hefty fines is to prevent students from acquiring higher education. I haven’t been able to collect Rs 40,000 till now because of which registration is still pending,” she alleged.

Former JNUSU joint secretary Tabrez Hasan also has fines amounting to Rs 16,000 slapped against him for two cases. The first is for “video recording proceedings” of an Academic Council meeting “without permission of the Chair”, for which he was fined Rs 6,000. The second fine is for “shouting slogans during the renaming ceremony of JNU Central Library” and, thereby, causing “disruption and interruption”. He, along with Sunny Dhiman from the NSUI, have been fined Rs 10,000.

“The administration has deliberately imposed these fines to obstruct our registration and submission. I have to submit my MPhil thesis this semester, so I somehow managed to collect Rs 16,000 and submitted the same on Friday. But the Chief Proctor has stopped my registration, saying there are other enquiries pending against me. I will file a writ petition in the Delhi HC tomorrow,” claimed Hasan.

Besides the JNUSU, the other 25 students have been fined either Rs 6,000 or Rs 10,000 each and have also been punished with hostel transfers. However, all have been transferred to dormitories instead of other hostels. “This is the way the administration is harassing students,” alleged Hasan.

