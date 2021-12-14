Find a group, pick a space, give a missed call for free yoga classes: Delhi CM

People who want to learn and practice yoga for free can either give a missed call on 9013585858 or register on http://www.dillikiyogshala.com.

Launching the ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ scheme on Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 400 yoga instructors would be made available for these classes for now. Classes will be held six times a week. “All you need to do is get together a group of 25 people willing to learn Yoga, decide on an open space near your house, like a park or a community hall, and then give us a missed call on 9013585858 — the Delhi government will assign a teacher to you,” he said.

The scheme was conceptualised earlier this year. Under the scheme, groups of 25 or more people who want to learn and practice Yoga can reach out to the government. Trained instructors will be made available to them free of cost. The instructors will coordinate with one member of each group to organise the classes. The coordinator will fix the time and venue for the classes.

“We developed the healthcare sector in Delhi and opened Mohalla Clinics. We reformed the health sector to ensure any person in Delhi needing treatment would get it for free — from an ordinary cough to Rs 70-80 lakh surgery. But the experiment we are launching today is taking it a step further, to prevent people in Delhi from falling ill, from needing treatment in the first place. We know that prevention is better than cure, and we have set out to ensure this for our people… The hustle bustle of today’s day and age has made our lives extremely stressful… In such cases, Yoga can go a long way in helping people deal with everyday hassles. Obviously, it isn’t a magical cure but it is an instrumental lifestyle change,” Kejriwal said.

The CM said teachers and parents saw a positive change in children after the Happiness Curriculum was introduced in government schools. The curriculum has a component of meditation in it.

Instructors certified by Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University will train people. They were trained at the Centre for Meditation and Yoga Sciences, established in collaboration with the University.