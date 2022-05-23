Allegations of financial irregularity in DU’s Kalindi College, judicial inquiry proposed

The Governing Body (GB) chairman of Delhi University’s Kalindi College has proposed a judicial inquiry following allegations by an Academic Council member of financial irregularities in the college.

On April 20, DU Academic Council member Naveen Gaur had written to the college’s GB chairman Ravi Gupta and university’s Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, requesting a time-bound public enquiry under a judicial authority into the functioning of the college administration and the conduct of officiating principal Naina Hasija. In the letter, he has alleged “large scale misappropriation of public funds, illegalities, irregularities, violation of rules, etc”.

Following this representation, an emergent GB meeting was scheduled for May 6 but this was not held. Gaur raised a complaint regarding this as well with the V-C on May 8, stating that the officiating principal “unilaterally” adjourned the meeting via email within 15 minutes of its scheduled beginning

On May 17, the GB chairman sent a communication to the rest of the body proposing the constitution of a judicial enquiry to look into the matters raised in the representation by Gaur. When contacted, Hasija said the allegations are “frivolous and false,” and that she did not wish to comment on them. She also stated that the GB chairman does not have the power to propose an inquiry in this manner.

Among the allegations is that Hasija suppressed a report of an Internal Audit Officer (IAO) which stated that there was no approval or sanction by any competent authority for bills regarding expenditure incurred by her for prizes amounting to more than Rs 2 lakh for an event in 2013-2014.

It has also been alleged that she got herself transferred from the Contributory Provident Fund scheme to the General Provident Fund without approval from the University Grants Commission or following the DU procedure; manipulated documents and did undue favours to certain contractors; and appointed an auditor for the college without following the due procedure. He has alleged that there are other “numerous instances where employees of the college are being harassed, and GB is bypassed in decision-making, information is deliberately suppressed from the GB.”