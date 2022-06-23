‘Financial irregularities’: L-G suspends three officials

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday suspended three officials — two sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) and a deputy secretary posted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office — in an alleged case of “financial irregularities”.

Sources said two suspended officers are SDMs and one is a deputy secretary at CMO, who was posted as an SDM when the alleged case took place.

Earlier this week, two assistant engineers were suspended by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after the L-G visited the construction of the flat for the EWS (economically weaker section) category of people and found that it was in poor condition and incomplete.

The L-G also cleared the decks recently to probe allegations of “irregularities” against Public Works Department (PWD) officials in the construction of seven temporary hospitals during Covid. The move had drawn a sharp reaction from the AAP, which accused him of interfering in construction of hospitals in the city.