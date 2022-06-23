scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
‘Financial irregularities’: L-G suspends three officials

Sources said two suspended officers are SDMs and one is a deputy secretary at CMO, who was posted as an SDM when the alleged case took place.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 2:15:16 am
Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena. (PTI/File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday suspended three officials — two sub-divisional magistrates (SDM) and a deputy secretary posted at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office — in an alleged case of “financial irregularities”.

Earlier this week, two assistant engineers were suspended by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) after the L-G visited the construction of the flat for the EWS (economically weaker section) category of people and found that it was in poor condition and incomplete.

The L-G also cleared the decks recently to probe allegations of “irregularities” against Public Works Department (PWD) officials in the construction of seven temporary hospitals during Covid. The move had drawn a sharp reaction from the AAP, which accused him of interfering in construction of hospitals in the city.

