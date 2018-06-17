Financial irregularities in North civic body: Delhi HC steps in, will examine probe report

The Delhi High Court has directed the North civic body not to make the report public, but to submit it in a sealed cover before the court. (File Photo) The Delhi High Court has directed the North civic body not to make the report public, but to submit it in a sealed cover before the court. (File Photo)

Alleged financial irregularities worth Rs 15,000 crore in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, being investigated by a three-member committee, will now be examined by the Delhi High Court. The Delhi High Court has directed the North civic body not to make the report public, but to submit it in a sealed cover before the court. “While permitting the three-member committee, constituted by North DMC, to look into the issues, we direct it not to make the report publicly but submit it in court in a sealed cover on the next date of hearing,” the court said.

The court will now hear the matter on July 11. The Indian Express had first reported the allegations on May 23. The mayor of the civic body, Adesh Gupta, had formed a three-member committee to probe the allegations of financial discrepancies by former additional commissioner Renu K Jagdev, on May 23. The report is supposed to be tabled in a month’s time.

Jagdev had alleged discrepancies in seven large-scale projects under the North body, including 95 acres of land being “wrongly” allotted at Khyber Pass and large sums of money being given out to private individuals under the garb of acquiring land for the Rani Jhansi flyover project, despite the fact that the land belonged to the government. She had also accused commissioner Madhup Vyas of forcing her to drop the matter regarding land transfer to benefit a private company. Vyas had earlier denied the allegations: “The instances mentioned do not relate to my tenure; I joined in September 2017. The complaint seems like an attempt of a disgruntled employee trying to portray herself as a whistleblower, to hang on to the deputation assignment.”

The HC made the observation after a writ petition was filed in court, praying that there should be a CBI inquiry into the matter. The counsel for the petitioner, R K Saini, said in the plea that there should be a probe by the central agency as the three-member committee is an eyewash.

The three-member committee comprises additional commissioner S K Bhandari, additional commissioner U B Tripathi and Chief Vigilance Officer Deepak Purohit. The opposition Congress has also demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter, saying that officials reporting to the commissioner cannot investigate the matter against him with “fairness.” Delhi BJP general secretary and ex-North mayor, Ravinder Gupta, who had also raised the issue of conflict of interest in the committee formed, said a proper investigation must be held in the allegations of corruption.

