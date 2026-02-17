Financial aid for women in Delhi: Registration portal for Mahila Samridhi Yojana expected to be launched next week

In a step forward to delivering one of its key poll promises, the BJP government in Delhi is likely to launch the portal for the much-awaited “Mahila Samriddhi Yojana” next week as it completes one year in the office, The Indian Express has learnt.

Under the scheme, the party had promised a monthly aid of Rs 2,500 to women with a household income under Rs 2.5 lakh. The BJP had initially promised to deliver the scheme last year by March 8 to mark the International Women’s Day. Even as the scheme was approved the same day by the Delhi cabinet, and a budget of Rs 5,100 crore was allocated, the deadline for crediting the money in the accounts had passed.

The government also constituted a high-level committee — headed by CM Rekha Gupta and ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Kapil Mishra, and Ashish Sood as members — to finalise the eligibility criteria, norms, and implementation of this scheme.

“The portal where the registration for the monthly financial assistance scheme will take place is ready and is likely to be launched by February 23. The event, where it will be launched, may also see the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” said a source. There are around 17 lakh ration card holders in Delhi. The scheme is likely to benefit 20-22 lakh women in Delhi, said sources.

About two weeks ago, the Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Women and Child Development (WCD) department, held a high-level meeting with the department in this regard, said sources.

“The discussion on the eligibility criteria is going on… once it is finalised, the eligibility conditions will be shared with the IT department to be incorporated in the portal, which will take just a day,” the source said.

The scheme is likely to cover women aged between 21 and 60 years from economically weaker sections.

“The beneficiary should be a ration card holder. Another important criterion is annual family income, which is still under discussion. The scheme is strictly for women belonging to the economically weaker section of the society. In the last meeting held by the committee, it was considered to cap the annual income at Rs 2.5 lakh… but a final decision is yet to be taken,” the source explained, adding, “After the portal is launched, the registration process may start soon. The government may announce the eligibility criteria on the same day also.”

Story continues below this ad

The Indian Express has also learnt that the final preview of the portal is likely to have an application form for the beneficiaries to fill to avail the scheme. It will have required sections for personal details like Aadhaar number, name of the applicant, date of birth, gender, father’s name, mother’s name, marital status, mobile number, email, present residential address, district of residence in Delhi, state and pincode.

Other details may include “services specific information” such as since when has the applicant been staying in Delhi, and whether the applicant is or was in government service.

The applicant will have to fill in bank details like latest bank account seeded with aadhar, IFSC code, name of the bank and address of the bank. After the applicant fills out their form, they may also have to give a declaration form.

Women who are already availing pensions from the government, taxpayers, those with government jobs, and those who own a four-wheeler will not be eligible for the scheme, said sources.