scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

Finance Minister Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

According to official sources, Sitaraman was admitted following chest congestion and dehydration.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (PTI)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in New Delhi on Monday, sources said.

The 63-year-old has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital.

According to official sources, Sitaraman was admitted following chest congestion and dehydration.

“She suffered from chest congestion and dehydration today morning and was later admitted,” said an official on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
ExplainSpeaking | Looking back at 2022: Inflation plays havoc in India an...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Delhi Confidential: Congress leader’s tweet on Atal Bihari Vajpayee...
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
Window for FTAs shrinks as India braces for set of non-tariff barriers
More from Delhi

She was taken to the hospital around 12pm. Doctors from Medicine department are looking after her.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 01:00:50 pm
Next Story

Deadliest year for Rohingya at sea in years as 180 presumed drowned

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close