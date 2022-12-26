Finance Minister Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in New Delhi on Monday, sources said.

The 63-year-old has been admitted to a private ward of the hospital.

According to official sources, Sitaraman was admitted following chest congestion and dehydration.

“She suffered from chest congestion and dehydration today morning and was later admitted,” said an official on Monday.

She was taken to the hospital around 12pm. Doctors from Medicine department are looking after her.