Finance Commission recommends Rs 66,100-cr grant for urbanisation, revamp of drainage in cities 

Flagging the urgent need for improving the drainage system in cities and the slow pace of urbanisation, the 16th Finance Commission has recommended a Rs 56,100 crore grant for wastewater management projects in selected cities and a Rs.10,000 crore urbanisation premium.

The report of the 16th Finance Commission, which was tabled in the Parliament on Sunday, said it’s primarily focussing on “accelerating urbanisation”.

“First, there is an urgent need for the revamp of the drainage system in Indian cities. While the large metros are in a position to raise their own fiscal resources for this purpose, the same is not true of the smaller cities. Therefore, taking into account the availability of limited resources, we have recommended the provision of some fiscal resources for revamping the drainage system in the middle‑level municipalities on a cost‑sharing basis,” the report said.