‘File status report on unmanned barricades in the city’: HC tells Delhi Police

In a suo motu petition concerning “unmanned barricades” in the national capital, the Delhi High Court Monday directed the city police to file a “detailed status report about the number of barricades” set up by them.

A division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal pointed out a specific instance where one of the sitting judges had to take his mother to a hospital in Greater Kailash, and he could not reach anywhere due to unmanned barricades on roads leading to the National Heart Institute on the night of October 26-27.

The High Court, thereafter, said, “We are telling you specific instances … when we can see it, why can’t you see that there still are unmanned barricades.”

The court directed the Delhi Police to show the number of barricades put up by each police station, the number of barricades manned by police staff and those manned by resident welfare associations (RWA).

“The status report will also indicate whether night patrolling staff informs the concerned SHO when any unmanned barricade is found, be it of RWA or of Delhi Police,” the HC said, adding that the report will be filed under the signature of the Delhi Police Commissioner.

The Delhi Police, in a previous hearing, had told the court that an earlier standing order of 2021 in relation to the procurement, maintenance, operation and usage of mobile barricades has been superseded, and a new revised standing order was issued in March 2022.

The High Court also remarked that despite an undertaking given by the city police that there will compliance with the revised standing order, unmanned barricades were still found at various spots in the city. The court also said that even for “security purposes” barricades cannot remain unmanned.

“Whenever there are barricades, they have to be manned by the Delhi Police and RWAs so that there is no hindrance to any person who has to pass through the area in an emergency. Instances have been pointed out to the standing counsel for Delhi Police, he will submit a report on it,” the court said.

The Delhi Police had told the High Court in September that people can report on 112 or tag the traffic police on Twitter @dtptraffic if they find any unmanned barricades on roads in the national capital.

The court had registered the public interest litigation on its own, based on a letter written in December 2021 by O P Goyal to the Prime Minister. Goyal is stated to be the president of Delhi Pradeshik Agarwal Sammelan. In the letter, he raised grievances with regard to the setting up of unmanned barricades in Kalkaji, Govind Puri and CR Park police station areas, saying that the same disrupts the free flow of traffic and causes harassment to the public.