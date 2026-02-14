Deadline missed, Govt warns officials: File reports on excavation sites in 3 days, or face action

Submit detailed reports of all excavation sites in the Capital where development work is ongoing, along with photographs, or face strict action — this is what Chief Minister Rekha Gupta told civic agencies and officials concerned on Friday, said sources, after several departments and agencies missed the deadline to do the same earlier this week.

“The chief minister has asked the chief secretary to direct all heads of departments and executing agencies to submit comprehensive, work-wise reports within three days without fail,” an official privy to the matter told The Indian Express.

Last week, after a biker fell to death in West Delhi’s Janakpuri in a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma — following the CM’s directions — had issued an ‘eight-point’ directive to be implemented whenever any construction, repair or maintenance work, involving digging or excavation, is being carried out by departments.

On February 7, the government had also asked all departments to undertake an immediate review of all excavation sites — where work is ongoing and where digging work was recently completed — and submit a report. The report, officials were told, had to be submitted with the location of such sites, safety measures put in place, and corrective measures undertaken wherever lapses were noticed, within three days. However, sources said several departments failed to submit the details, while some did not give the complete information.

Following the CM’s latest directions, the chief secretary held a meeting with all heads of department and agencies on Friday and expressed displeasure over the delay. “The CS directed all department heads to furnish information within three days without fail. The reports must cover all major and minor digging/excavation works and comprise geo-tagged photographs of all locations, detailing the safety arrangements at each site and the corrective measures taken where deficiencies were noticed,” read the minutes of the meeting.

Departments were directed to submit the reports to the Divisional Commissioner, with a copy to the chief secretary’s office. “These reports must also include the name, designation and contact details of the nodal officer for each site,” it read.

“The chief secretary directed the divisional commissioner to ensure that upon receipt of the reports from all departments, all DMs (district magistrates) and revenue/disaster management officials under their control conduct inspections to cross-check the field situation and safety measures at such sites,” the minutes of the meeting read.

The DMs and disaster management officials have been asked to immediately report any additional lapses found during inspections or through feedback received from the public. “The departments concerned will be required to take corrective action without delay and confirm compliance,” an official said.

Officials said representatives of several agencies that execute infrastructure works, such as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, National Highways Authority of India, Delhi Development Authority and National Capital Region Transport Corporation, did not attend the meeting. “Directions have now been issued to ensure that all such agencies, including those working under the Centre or autonomous bodies, comply fully with the mandated safety protocols and reporting requirements,” the official said.

The CM has mandated weekly compliance and action-taken reports from all departments and agencies, which will be reviewed centrally to ensure adherence, officials said.

Further, departments have been asked to ensure that all labourers wear protective gear, especially those working on elevated and underground construction. Civic agencies have also been directed to start desilting work to ensure timely completion and address legacy waterlogging points on priority before the monsoon.

PWD, MCD,NDMC, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, among others, have been asked to constitute a joint team to ensure desilting around junctions or interconnection points of drains belonging to different departments, agencies or entities. “Accountability shall be fixed for any lapse in complying with the mandated safety and security protocols. All secretaries, heads of departments, agencies and entities were directed to ensure compliance and adherence to timelines,” the minutes of the meeting read.