‘FIITJEE at Metro station tarnishing image’: Delhi IIT moves HC

'Parents have asked if FITJEE is the official coaching partner for IIT aspirants'.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has moved the Delhi High Court over the naming of the Metro station close to the institution as FIITJEE IIT Metro station, arguing that such coupling of names would mislead people and “tarnish the image” of the institute.

The institute, in its plea, has said that due to the coupling of the names, it has been receiving queries and complaints from aspiring candidates, parents and even alumni, asking if FIITJEE was the “official” coaching partner for IIT aspirants.

IIT-D director Ramgopal Rao told The Indian Express that he received mails from the alumni expressing reservations over the move. “The station is inside IIT Delhi, we gave land to DMRC and it’s being named after FIITJEE, a private coaching institute. This creates a direct conflict of interest. People are getting misled by the signage, thinking we have a contract with them.”

He said it was causing “heartburn” among teachers and students on the campus. “We only got to know of FIITJEE’s name being used when the signage was put up. That is when we approached the DMRC. They told us that the contract had already been given, so nothing could be done, and that if the contract had to be breached, IIT should compensate FIITJEE. We said why should we pay? So, we went to the Delhi High Court,” said Rao.

The IIT-D Alumni Association too held meetings with the IIT-D Director and DMRC officials on the issue. “I met DMRC director (operations) A K Garg two days ago. We have been told there are some financial implications, so it was discussed if the FIITJEE brand could be shifted from IIT Delhi to Hauz Khas station. But he said advertisers were allotted 20 Metro stations, and Hauz Khas was not part of the list. It seemed all parties wanted to amicably resolve the issue, but now the court will decide,” said Atul Bal, president of the association.

The DMRC claimed that it has done nothing illegal. “Since the matter is in court, we shall reply after examining in detail the issues raised by them (IIT-D),” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

