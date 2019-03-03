Fight with DJ over music: Woman shot dead trying to save husband

A 36-year-old woman was shot dead at a wedding in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri early Saturday morning, after her husband got into an argument with the DJ over the music. According to police, the DJ allegedly tried to shoot him but the bullet hit Sunita Rani when she “tried to save her husband”.

DJ Sandeep and his brother Akash were arrested from Chandigarh Saturday evening and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and sections under the Arms Act have been registered against them, said DCP (Outer) Seju P Kuruvilla.

Rani is survived by her second husband Saajan Rahi (26) and her four children. Residents of Shahdara, Sunita was a homemaker, while Saajan is a property dealer.

“It was her nephew’s wedding… We reached Ramlila Maidan in Mangolpuri with the baraat at 1.30 am. Saajan got into an argument with Sandeep, the DJ. After some time, Sandeep and his brother came to the table where Sunita and Saajan were eating and started beating him up. One of them took out a gun and pointed it at Saajan. Sunita intervened, and was shot at instead,” claimed Vishnu Kumar (40), the victim’s brother.

The family alleged that the accused brothers beat up other family members, including Sunita’s 22-year-old daughter.

After the incident, which happened at 3 am, there was chaos at the wedding venue, and Sunita was rushed to Jaipur Golden Hospital, where she died during treatment. According to Kuruvilla, the accused have been involved in cases of theft and snatching.

“Sandeep and Akash were on the run and multiple teams were constituted to apprehend them. On the basis of their movement, a team was rushed to Chandigarh where they were caught unawares,” said the DCP.