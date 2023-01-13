Fight over removal of street dogs in Ghaziabad society, woman NGO worker ‘thrashed by residents’

A woman was beaten up following an altercation over street dogs at a residential society in Ghaziabad.

A purported video of the incident has surfaced on social media, where a group of women are seen beating another woman. Ghaziabad Police confirmed that this incident happened in the River Heights society of Nandgram police station over a dog issue.

Due to recent dog bite cases, residents decided to nab stray dogs and remove them from society. However, a woman, who is a member of an animal rights NGO, opposed this move. This sparked off an argument between the two groups, which later snowballed into a fight.

Nandgram ACP, Alok Dubey, said police have received complaints from both sides and they are still looking into it. The ACP told The Indian Express, “There are many stray dogs in that society, which have bitten children of the residents. That’s why they wanted to relocate a dog. However, another resident objected to this.”

Dubey further said, “They have filed complaints. We are looking into it. No FIR has been registered till now.”

In November 2022, several residents of Panchsheel Wellington society in Ghaziabad protested over a three-year-old child in the society being bitten by a stray dog. The residents alleged that there was an increase in the number of stray dogs in the complex and yet the issue was not being addressed.

In a similar incident, a one-year-old child had died last year after being bitten by a stray dog in Noida’s Lotus Boulevard society.

Because of such frequent cases, Ghaziabad administration in October 2022 had banned three breeds of dogs as pets – Pit Bull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino.