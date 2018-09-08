New Delhi: Fight over public urination turns ugly, passerby stabbed

Angered by the fact that Waseem had came to Varun’s aid, the accused reportedly pulled out a knife, stuck it in Waseem’s neck, and fled the spot. Angered by the fact that Waseem had came to Varun’s aid, the accused reportedly pulled out a knife, stuck it in Waseem’s neck, and fled the spot.

A fight over public urination snowballed into a violent confrontation, leading to a passerby who tried to defuse the situation being stabbed to death, in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park.

Police said a case of murder has been registered, but the accused is still at large. “We have detained multiple suspects in the case. We have also deputed teams to look for the accused,” said DCP (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Police said Varun, a helper working at Kashmere Gate bus terminus, was walking past the traffic junction at Shastri Park when he reportedly decided to relieve himself by the roadside. Another man who was passing by objected and started arguing with Varun. “The two got into a fight. Varun then apologised and tried to go his way, but the other man kept following him,” Thakur said.

Police said the dead man, Waseem, a resident of UP’s Loni, was passing by the area in an auto when he spotted the fight. He asked the driver to stop and tried to reason with the two men. He asked Varun to sit in the auto and spoke to the other man. Angered by the fact that Waseem had came to Varun’s aid, the accused reportedly pulled out a knife, stuck it in Waseem’s neck, and fled the spot.

“The accused kept saying that the fight was not over and when Waseem objected, he was attacked,” Thakur said.

Bleeding from the neck, Waseem was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, police said. A PCR call was made and local police took down Varun’s statement. The body was taken to the mortuary and a post-mortem later conducted, police said.

Police said they have spoken to multiple roadside vendors in the locality as well, as they believe the accused may be a vendor himself.

