scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

Fight over petting pigs: HC directs petitioners to plant 10 trees each

The city police had lodged an FIR in August 2017 at Jaitpur police station for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, among other provisions of the IPC.

After it was prayed that the persons belonged to a humble background, Justice Singh refrained from imposing any financial costs. The HC, however, directed, “...each of the petitioners shall plant 10 trees in their locality and will look after them with all proper care for a further period of 10 years...”
Listen to this article
Fight over petting pigs: HC directs petitioners to plant 10 trees each
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

While hearing a plea seeking quashing of an FIR regarding a fight over petting pigs, the Delhi High Court directed the petitioners to plant 10 trees each in their locality and look after them for 10 years.

A single judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh in its February 21 decision observed that while the FIR was pending, the parties had arrived at a settlement on November 12, 2022, and had decided to put a quietus to the dispute. The parties informed the court that they have arrived at the settlement out of free will and without any undue influence, threat, pressure or coercion.

The city police had lodged an FIR in August 2017 at Jaitpur police station for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, among other provisions of the IPC. According to the FIR, the complaint was predicated on a fight over petting pigs, and the nature of the injuries suffered by the complainant was “simple”.

The HC noted that the FIR was registered in 2017 and not only did the police investigate the matter but had also filed a chargesheet. “Considerable time of the police has also been wasted on issues which should not have escalated to this extent. In addition, valuable judicial time has also been wasted. Even though the parties have settled their disputes and quashing will put a quietus to the matter, the petitioners must do some social good,” the HC observed.

Also Read
Delhi News Live Updates: Sisodia, Satyendar Jain arrested as PM Modi want...
Saurabh Bharadwaj, trusted Kejriwal man who was once an engineer in Calif...
Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj set to be new AAP ministers after Sisodia an...
Atishi, Sisodia's right hand woman on education, now has to fill his shoes

After it was prayed that the persons belonged to a humble background, Justice Singh refrained from imposing any financial costs. The HC, however, directed, “…each of the petitioners shall plant 10 trees in their locality and will look after them with all proper care for a further period of 10 years…”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 03:18 IST
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Situation Turnabout

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close