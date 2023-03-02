Fight over petting pigs: HC directs petitioners to plant 10 trees each

While hearing a plea seeking quashing of an FIR regarding a fight over petting pigs, the Delhi High Court directed the petitioners to plant 10 trees each in their locality and look after them for 10 years.

A single judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh in its February 21 decision observed that while the FIR was pending, the parties had arrived at a settlement on November 12, 2022, and had decided to put a quietus to the dispute. The parties informed the court that they have arrived at the settlement out of free will and without any undue influence, threat, pressure or coercion.

The city police had lodged an FIR in August 2017 at Jaitpur police station for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, among other provisions of the IPC. According to the FIR, the complaint was predicated on a fight over petting pigs, and the nature of the injuries suffered by the complainant was “simple”.

The HC noted that the FIR was registered in 2017 and not only did the police investigate the matter but had also filed a chargesheet. “Considerable time of the police has also been wasted on issues which should not have escalated to this extent. In addition, valuable judicial time has also been wasted. Even though the parties have settled their disputes and quashing will put a quietus to the matter, the petitioners must do some social good,” the HC observed.

After it was prayed that the persons belonged to a humble background, Justice Singh refrained from imposing any financial costs. The HC, however, directed, “…each of the petitioners shall plant 10 trees in their locality and will look after them with all proper care for a further period of 10 years…”