Fight club in MCD House, proceedings pack a punch

The first sitting of the reunified Municipal Corporation of Delhi Friday witnessed unprecedented police deployment and deferment of its internal polls following violence over who would be sworn in first.

AAP and BJP councillors came to blows and each party accused the other of murdering democracy as soon as proceedings related to the scheduled mayoral polls commenced.

A senior government official aware of developments told The Indian Express that the polls are likely to be deferred for “at least a week”. A new Presiding Officer will be appointed for the next sitting of the House, after which the MCD will seek a new date from L-G VK Saxena.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to react to the events of the day, invoking Article 243R of the Constitution, which he stated clearly debars nominated members — in this case, the 10 Aldermen belonging to the BJP nominated by the L-G — from voting in the House. He alleged that “the attempt to get them to vote in the House is unconstitutional”.

Raj Niwas sources sought to clarify that Section 3(3)(b)(i) of the DMC Act 1957 provides that “10 persons who are not less than 25 years of age and who have special knowledge or experience in Municipal Administration” are “to be nominated by the Administrator”, and “that the ‘Administrator’ is the Lieutenant Governor”.

The proceedings began simmering as soon as the House was populated, with Adarsh Nagar AAP councillor Mukesh Kumar Goel contending that he should have been nominated Presiding Officer of the meeting to elect the Mayor as per convention, instead of the L-G’s pick, BJP councillor from Gautampuri Satya Sharma.

This led to a scuffle over the order of oath-taking — AAP challenged Sharma’s decision of giving precedence to nominated Aldermen instead of its elected councillors. AAP said that since it has a majority — it won 134 of the 250 wards — it will take oath first. The BJP opposed this, demanding that they would do so, amid slogans of ‘BJP zindabad, AAP murdabad’.

Sharma, in her capacity as Presiding Officer, asked Alderman Manoj Kumar, a BJP member, to take oath first, leading Goel to decry that it was for the first time in the 25-year history since the internal MCD polls were instituted that the winning party was being stopped from taking oath.

The House rang out with slogans such as ‘BJP chor hai’, ‘Kejriwal chor hai’, ‘Kejriwal zindabad’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed BJP members had attacked AAP leaders, tearing councillor Praveen Kumar’s shirt and injuring his thumb. “Nominated councillors can never vote in mayoral polls, but BJP is trying to swoop them in, which is illegal and unconstitutional. When our elected councillor opposed it, they tried to kill our leader and attacked him,” he claimed.

Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, who was also at the Civic Centre to participate in the polls as a Member of the Lok Sabha, alleged, “As soon as their number increased from 49 to 134, AAP councillors have begun hooliganism… this is the truth of this goonda party.”