At French embassy in Delhi, hope and heartbreak

For a brief period on Sunday night, the French Embassy in Delhi turned into a miniature corner of Paris as French nationals poured in from across the city to attend a screening of the FIFA World Cup finals between Argentina and France. Accompanying them were Francophile Indians, many of their faces daubed with paintings of miniature French flags.

The rival nations were playing for a coveted distinction – the winner would be a three-time world champion.

As the match began, the French gave a rousing rendition of their national anthem, La Marseillaise’. Their enthusiasm was soon dampened by the Argentinian onslaught, with cheers dying out as France was forced 0-2 into halftime.

One Frenchman said, “This is a disaster… I don’t even want to talk about it.” Another foreign guest at the spot was rather happier as he a fan of Argentina.

But French wizard Kylian Mbappe revived hopes of the watchers, with cheers splitting the air of the Embassy as he pulled off a penalty and yet another goal to equalise. The French commentators echoed the mood, exclaiming, “tout est possible! (Anything is possible)”.

After that, fans were on their feet every time he touched the ball hoping for a repeat. He did not disappoint, snatching away Argentinian hopes for a quick victory by equalising a late goal by Lionel Messi.

But the shoulders of the French and Francophiles at the Embassy soon slumped as the Argentinians secured their victory in the penalty shootouts.

Nevertheless, French fans had seen their country pull a comeback, and expressed happiness that their team had gone down fighting.

One of these fans was French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain. Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, “It was a wonderful match, with many ups and downs. Our players were outstanding. Of course, I would have preferred a French win, but it was still beautiful, the atmosphere was amazing.”

He added, “At halftime, I was hoping our team would be more aggressive and make a comeback, and they certainly fulfilled the wish.”

The Ambassador recalled, “We have of course still been working throughout the tournament, often watching the matches late at night. This has been a more civilised occasion for the match.”

He was also surprised by the large contingent of Indian fans: “More than a thousand visitors arrived. The Indian fans have shown a great passion for football and are also very knowledgeable about the sport.”

He added, “I think this is a nice reflection of all the people of different origins who have come together. This is what France has always been about.