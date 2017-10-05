FIFA U-17 World Cup: Here are the roads to avoid on match days in Delhi

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Map of roads leading to Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium. FIFA U-17 World Cup: Map of roads leading to Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 hosted by India is scheduled to begin from October 6 to 28 at six venues across the country. The matches in Delhi will be held at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on October 6, 9, 12 and 16. The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to avoid any major traffic snarls. According to the Police’s advisory, the area around the stadium will be closed for traffic.

Here are alternative routes and traffic rules you need to keep in mind:

All roads leading to and from the stadium will be under heavy security effective from 2.00 pm till 11.00pm. No commercial vehicles will be allowed on Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and Aurobindo Marg, so these roads maybe avoided. Roads will be closed for general traffic except for labelled vehicles and bonafide residents.

The corridors which will be affected are:

Bhishma Pitamah Marg from Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium Red Light to Kotla Red Light,

Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium Marg from Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium Red Light to DAVP T-Point,

CGO Road from CGO Cut to Pragati Vihar Hostel Red Light.

The available routes for vehicular movement for North-South Delhi are:

Ring Road — Bhairon Road — Mathura Road – Neela Gumbad – Ashram – Ring Road towards Dhaula Kuan, Mathura Road towards Badarpur

The available routes for vehicular movement for East-West Delhi are:

East Delhi and Noida – DND Flyover – Ring Road – Ashram

East Delhi and Noida – Vikas Marg – ITO – DDU Marg – Connaught Place – RML Hospital – Upper Ridge Road

There is also a Park & Ride scheme for spectators. They can park their vehicles at Bhairon Marg and board free DTC shuttle bus service to reach Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium.

There is a 24-hour traffic helpline number: 011-25844444/1095

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd