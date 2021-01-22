Few hospitals see 100 inoculations: Walk-in boost for vaccinations in Delhi

One of the hospitals that hit the target of 100 vaccinations a day was Delhi government's Lok Nayak Hospital — it saw 32 vaccinations on Saturday, 12 on Monday and 35 on Tuesday.

With the Centre tweaking the Co-Win app to allow walk-in vaccinations in a bid to boost figures, some hospitals across the city saw a better response on Thursday. On day 4 of the Covid vaccination drive at 181 sites, 5,942 people received the shot — up from 4,319 on Saturday, 3,598 on Monday and 4,936 on Tuesday — while 24 AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) were reported.

AIIMS saw 62 workers getting the shot, a slight increase from Tuesday’s 55. RML and Safdarjung saw 35 and 34 vaccinations respectively, as compared to 27 and 30 on Tuesday.

One of the hospitals that hit the target of 100 vaccinations a day was Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital — it saw 32 vaccinations on Saturday, 12 on Monday and 35 on Tuesday.

Dr Amit Gupta, nodal officer at Lok Nayak, said: “By around 2.45 pm, we had already hit our target of vaccinating 100 people. Those who are coming are not necessarily on the list; with this new feature, any MCD hospital or dispensary staff — as long as they are registered — can come and get vaccinated, provided there are available slots. The app allows only 100 people to be vaccinated a day.” There are more than 3,000 staff and healthcare workers at the hospital, he said.

Dr Namrata Sarin (58), a senior doctor from Hindu Rao hospital, was among those to get the shot at Lok Nayak. “I am feeling relieved, it is a good thing we were able to produce a vaccine so fast. The process is meticulous — staff are monitoring people and trying to make everyone comfortable,” she said.

Asha (28), a civil defence worker at Lok Nayak who also got vaccinated at the hospital Thursday, said: “I didn’t experience any side effects. I am extremely relieved now that I have taken the vaccine.”

At Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in Dilshad Garden, however, the turnout has declined. While 45 healthcare workers received the shot on January 16, the figure dipped to 20 on Monday and 9 on Tuesday, before increasing slightly to 20 on Thursday.

Of the 20 people vaccinated, only five were on the list.

A nodal officer at the hospital said: “RGSSH seems to be doing worse than other centres in Shahdara, either due to the apprehension among people or because mobilisation has not happened properly.”

Abhishek (22), a technician at the hospital who is on the list but did not turn up, said, “I shall wait for a few days to see what the side effects are before I decide to take it. I am apprehensive as a colleague took the vaccine and had fever for two days.”